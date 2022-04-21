U.S. natgas declines after bigger-than-expected storage build

Adds latest price, EIA storage report data

April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures reversed course to fall over 2% on Thursday after a federal report showed a much bigger-than-expected storage build last week.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed utilities added 53 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, compared with analysts' expectations of a smaller-than-usual 37 bcf build. EIA/GAS

Front-month gas futures NGc1 gave up initial gains to turn negative, and were down about 2% at $6.804 per million British thermal units at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT).

Data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was at 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down from December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd.

On a daily basis output was on track to drop about 0.4 bcfd to 93.2 bcfd on Thursday, according to preliminary Refinitiv data. Preliminary data is often revised.

Refinitiv estimated there would be 120 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, almost in-line with the 30-year norm of 119 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of days a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)

Week ended Apr 8 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 15

Five-year average Apr 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+53

+15

+42

+42

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,450

1,397

1,878

1,742

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-16.8%

-17.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.02

7.07

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.52

34.55

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.2

25.12

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

120

131

139

131

119

U.S. GFS CDDs

52

50

37

44

46

U.S. GFS TDDs

172

181

176

175

165

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.6

94.1

94.5

91.2

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

8.2

8.1

8.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.3

102.6

99.2

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.2

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

6.4

5.9

6.2

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.1

12.3

11.6

5.2

U.S. Commercial

8.8

9.3

7.4

8.9

8.3

U.S. Residential

12.1

13.2

9.5

12.2

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

23.8

25.6

25.4

26.0

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.7

22.8

22.1

23.3

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.6

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.1

77.7

71.1

77.3

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

94.9

98.8

91.9

97.3

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Wind

15

17

15

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

34

32

33

32

31

Coal

20

19

19

19

18

Nuclear

19

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.12

7.44

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.45

6.74

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.78

7.98

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.21

6.60

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.66

6.97

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.65

7.73

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.56

7.42

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.36

6.63

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.35

7.02

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

68.75

65.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

66.25

54.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

69.87

75.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

80.00

110.27

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

56.25

46.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

65.50

58.00

