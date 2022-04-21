U.S. natgas declines after bigger-than-expected storage build
April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures reversed course to fall over 2% on Thursday after a federal report showed a much bigger-than-expected storage build last week.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed utilities added 53 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, compared with analysts' expectations of a smaller-than-usual 37 bcf build. EIA/GAS
Front-month gas futures NGc1 gave up initial gains to turn negative, and were down about 2% at $6.804 per million British thermal units at 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT).
Data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was at 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down from December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd.
On a daily basis output was on track to drop about 0.4 bcfd to 93.2 bcfd on Thursday, according to preliminary Refinitiv data. Preliminary data is often revised.
Refinitiv estimated there would be 120 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, almost in-line with the 30-year norm of 119 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of days a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)
Week ended Apr 8 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 15
Five-year average Apr 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+53
+15
+42
+42
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,450
1,397
1,878
1,742
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-16.8%
-17.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.02
7.07
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
34.52
34.55
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.2
25.12
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
120
131
139
131
119
U.S. GFS CDDs
52
50
37
44
46
U.S. GFS TDDs
172
181
176
175
165
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.6
94.1
94.5
91.2
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.2
8.1
8.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.5
102.3
102.6
99.2
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.2
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
6.4
5.9
6.2
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.1
12.3
11.6
5.2
U.S. Commercial
8.8
9.3
7.4
8.9
8.3
U.S. Residential
12.1
13.2
9.5
12.2
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
23.8
25.6
25.4
26.0
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.7
22.8
22.1
23.3
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.6
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
1.9
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
74.1
77.7
71.1
77.3
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
94.9
98.8
91.9
97.3
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Wind
15
17
15
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
3
Hydro
7
7
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
34
32
33
32
31
Coal
20
19
19
19
18
Nuclear
19
19
19
20
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.12
7.44
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.45
6.74
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.78
7.98
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.21
6.60
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.66
6.97
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.65
7.73
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.56
7.42
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.36
6.63
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.35
7.02
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
68.75
65.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
66.25
54.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
69.87
75.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
80.00
110.27
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
56.25
46.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
65.50
58.00
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
