U.S. natgas climbs over 4% on spike in European prices after Russia invades Ukraine
Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 4% to a near three-week high on Thursday, tracking a spike in European gas prices on expectations that U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will remain near records after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. prices also gained support from forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks despite a smaller-than-expected storage withdrawal last week.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 129 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 18. EIA/GAS.
That was lower to the 134-bcf decline that analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a draw of 324 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 166 bcf. NGAS/POLL
Last week's withdrawal reduced stockpiles to 1.782 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or about 11% below the five-year average of 1.996 tcf for this time of the year.
On its last day as the front-month, March gas futures NGc1 were up 19.4 cents, or 4.2%, to $4.817 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:55 a.m. EST (1555 GMT), after rising as much as 6.9% to $4.940 earlier in the session, its highest level since Feb. 4.
"The situation in Ukraine and the halting of Nord Stream 2 will be having an effect on the market. Prices were already much higher in Europe than in the U.S., so the U.S. was certain to be exporting its full capacity of LNG for many months to come," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.
"The sanctions on Russia and the suspension of Nord Stream 2 will no doubt increase the projected demand for U.S. LNG in coming years," he added.
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 jumped more than 50% to their highest level in two months after Russia's attack on Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. NG/EU
Over the past month or so, the United States has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies — mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG) — would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off exports to the rest of the continent. Russia provides around 30%-40% of gas supplies to Europe, about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
Data provider Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.4 bcfd so far in February, in line with January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.
But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.
Refinitiv estimated 384 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 342 HDDs for this time of year. Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 121.3 bcfd this week to 123.4 bcfd next week as temperatures drop.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.
|
Week ended Feb. 18(Actual)
Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 18
Five-year average Feb. 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-129
-190
-324
-166
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,782
1,911
1,991
1,996
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-10.7%
-11.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.92
4.62
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
41.47
28.57
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
28.96
25.96
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
384
390
296
339
342
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
10
10
10
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
394
400
306
349
350
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.9
94.2
94.5
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.9
8.7
9.1
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.9
103.0
103.7
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.6
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.5
5.6
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
11.7
11.7
4.7
U.S. Commercial
16.4
16.5
17.0
15.6
U.S. Residential
26.5
27.5
27.9
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
25.1
25.0
25.7
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.0
25.1
25.3
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.8
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
100.4
101.5
103.4
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
121.7
121.3
123.4
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Wind
17
13
12
11
9
Solar
2
3
3
2
2
Hydro
8
7
7
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
29
31
33
33
35
Coal
21
23
23
25
26
Nuclear
20
20
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.59
4.48
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.74
3.97
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.56
5.46
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.11
3.85
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.75
4.54
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
15.25
4.71
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.87
5.08
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.49
4.41
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.00
5.06
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
94.50
42.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
49.25
44.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
65.46
48.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
69.42
80.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
56.75
51.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
56.75
50.50
