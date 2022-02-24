US Markets
U.S. natgas climbs over 4% on spike in European prices after Russia invades Ukraine

Brijesh Patel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 4% to a near three-week high on Thursday, tracking a spike in European gas prices on expectations that U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will remain near records after Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. prices also gained support from forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks despite a smaller-than-expected storage withdrawal last week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 129 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 18. EIA/GAS.

That was lower to the 134-bcf decline that analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a draw of 324 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 166 bcf. NGAS/POLL

Last week's withdrawal reduced stockpiles to 1.782 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or about 11% below the five-year average of 1.996 tcf for this time of the year.

On its last day as the front-month, March gas futures NGc1 were up 19.4 cents, or 4.2%, to $4.817 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:55 a.m. EST (1555 GMT), after rising as much as 6.9% to $4.940 earlier in the session, its highest level since Feb. 4.

"The situation in Ukraine and the halting of Nord Stream 2 will be having an effect on the market. Prices were already much higher in Europe than in the U.S., so the U.S. was certain to be exporting its full capacity of LNG for many months to come," said John Abeln, an analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

"The sanctions on Russia and the suspension of Nord Stream 2 will no doubt increase the projected demand for U.S. LNG in coming years," he added.

Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 jumped more than 50% to their highest level in two months after Russia's attack on Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. NG/EU

Over the past month or so, the United States has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies — mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG) — would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off exports to the rest of the continent. Russia provides around 30%-40% of gas supplies to Europe, about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.4 bcfd so far in February, in line with January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.

But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to LNG facilities is used to run plant equipment.

Refinitiv estimated 384 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 342 HDDs for this time of year. Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 121.3 bcfd this week to 123.4 bcfd next week as temperatures drop.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.

Week ended Feb. 18(Actual)

Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual)

Year ago Feb. 18

Five-year average Feb. 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-129

-190

-324

-166

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,782

1,911

1,991

1,996

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-10.7%

-11.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.92

4.62

2.92

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

41.47

28.57

6.14

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

28.96

25.96

7.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

384

390

296

339

342

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

10

10

10

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

394

400

306

349

350

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.9

94.2

94.5

83.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.9

8.7

9.1

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.9

103.0

103.7

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.6

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.5

5.6

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

11.7

11.7

4.7

U.S. Commercial

16.4

16.5

17.0

15.6

U.S. Residential

26.5

27.5

27.9

26.1

U.S. Power Plant

25.1

25.0

25.7

26.3

U.S. Industrial

25.0

25.1

25.3

24.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.7

2.8

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.4

101.5

103.4

100.3

Total U.S. Demand

121.7

121.3

123.4

112.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Wind

17

13

12

11

9

Solar

2

3

3

2

2

Hydro

8

7

7

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

29

31

33

33

35

Coal

21

23

23

25

26

Nuclear

20

20

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.59

4.48

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.74

3.97

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.56

5.46

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.11

3.85

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.75

4.54

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

15.25

4.71

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.87

5.08

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.49

4.41

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.00

5.06

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

94.50

42.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

49.25

44.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

65.46

48.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

69.42

80.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

56.75

51.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

56.75

50.50

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

