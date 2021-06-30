U.S. natgas climb to fresh 30-month high on rising demand forecasts

U.S. natural gas futures climbed over 3% to a fresh 30-month high on Wednesday on soaring global gas prices and forecasts for higher U.S. air-conditioning and export demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 11.2 cents, or 3.1%, to $3.742 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:36 a.m. EDT (1136 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since December 2018 for a third day in a row.

That also kept the front-month in overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a fifth day in a row and put the contract on track to rise for a seventh day in a row for the first time since November 2017.

In the power market, prices for Wednesday soared to $126 per megawatt hour in New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX, their highest since November 2018, as a heat wave started to bake the region.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slide from 94.5 bcfd this week to 92.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns slightly milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slipped to an average of 10.1 bcfd so far in June due mostly to short-term maintenance at Gulf Coast facilities and the pipelines that supply them with fuel. That compares with averages of 10.8 bcfd in May and a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading over $12 per mmBtu, analysts said buyers around the world should keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. The Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European gas benchmark, was at its highest since November 2008.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in June, on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

Week ended Jun 25 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 18 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 25

Five-year average Jun 25

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+71

+55

+73

+65

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.70

3.61

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.01

11.68

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.98

12.70

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

1

1

3

5

5

U.S. GFS CDDs

225

225

219

200

193

U.S. GFS TDDs

226

226

222

205

198

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.6

91.3

91.5

88.2

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

7.0

6.9

7.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

98.2

98.3

98.4

95.2

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.3

2.3

2.4

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.4

6.7

5.4

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

10.3

11.2

11.2

3.9

2.6

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.6

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.4

3.4

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

32.7

38.9

36.3

39.2

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.4

21.3

21.2

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

2.0

1.9

2.0

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

68.4

74.7

71.8

74.7

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

88.0

94.5

92.0

86.4

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.75

3.62

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.97

3.92

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.30

5.19

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.13

3.07

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.75

3.60

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.03

4.77

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.00

6.58

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.79

3.49

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

128.75

113.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

66.31

62.96

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

44.13

34.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

49.80

147.55

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

70.00

77.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

57.50

78.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

