U.S. natgas climb to fresh 30-month high on rising demand forecasts

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed over 3% to a fresh 30-month high on Wednesday on soaring global gas prices and forecasts for higher U.S. air-conditioning and export demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 11.2 cents, or 3.1%, to $3.742 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:36 a.m. EDT (1136 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since December 2018 for a third day in a row.

That also kept the front-month in overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a fifth day in a row and put the contract on track to rise for a seventh day in a row for the first time since November 2017.

In the power market, prices for Wednesday soared to $126 per megawatt hour in New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX, their highest since November 2018, as a heat wave started to bake the region.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slide from 94.5 bcfd this week to 92.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns slightly milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slipped to an average of 10.1 bcfd so far in June due mostly to short-term maintenance at Gulf Coast facilities and the pipelines that supply them with fuel. That compares with averages of 10.8 bcfd in May and a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading over $12 per mmBtu, analysts said buyers around the world should keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. The Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European gas benchmark, was at its highest since November 2008.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in June, on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

Week ended Jun 25 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 18 (Actual) Year ago Jun 25 Five-year average Jun 25 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +71 +55 +73 +65 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 3.70 3.61 1.70 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.01 11.68 1.74 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.98 12.70 2.14 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 3 5 5 U.S. GFS CDDs 225 225 219 200 193 U.S. GFS TDDs 226 226 222 205 198 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.6 91.3 91.5 88.2 80.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.0 6.9 7.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.2 98.3 98.4 95.2 88.2 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.4 6.7 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 10.3 11.2 11.2 3.9 2.6 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.6 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 4.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.7 38.9 36.3 39.2 32.1 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 1.9 2.0 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 74.7 71.8 74.7 67.8 Total U.S. Demand 88.0 94.5 92.0 86.4 77.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.75 3.62 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.97 3.92 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.30 5.19 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.13 3.07 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.75 3.60 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.03 4.77 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.00 6.58 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.79 3.49 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 128.75 113.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 66.31 62.96 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 44.13 34.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 49.80 147.55 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 70.00 77.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 57.50 78.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

