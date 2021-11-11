US Markets
U.S. natgas bounces up over 4% on forecasts for higher demand

Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained over 4% on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's slide to a seven-week low as forecasts called for higher demand, European prices rose and traders looked toward storage reports showing withdrawls from gas stocks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 21.6 cents, or 4.4%, at $5.096 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 13:11 p.m. EST (1811 GMT). The contract was set to end a four-session losing streak and post its biggest daily gain in over a week.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 96.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.1 bcfd next week on heating demand as the weather turns seasonally colder.

"The front month fell 84 cents in 4 trading days, and many traders felt the bearish trend had gone far enough," Refinitiv’s John Abeln said.

U.S. prices were also boosted by an uptick in European gas, which spurred earlier strong rallies this year. The Title Transfer Facility TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands, the European benchmark, rose by about 5% on Thursday. Gas prices in Europe and Asia are trading about five times higher than in the United States.

In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

"Yesterday's low injection number was marginally friendly as it reflects the market is still pretty tight, so Mother Nature is going to tell us which way this market is going to go next," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

Refinitiv forecast that the weather over the next two weeks would be in line with seasonally lower temperatures.

U.S. gas stocks increased last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, but the build was smaller than usual for this time of year and was less than forecast.EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said the market was preparing for the next set of storage reports, as they said the week ending Nov. 19 is likely to be the start of the withdrawal season in natgas.

Meanwhile, Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Week ended Nov 5 (Actual)

Week ended Oct 29 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 5

Five-year average Nov 5

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

7

63

2

25

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,618

3,611

3,926

3,737

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-3.2%

-2.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.93

4.88

2.87

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

24.33

22.25

4.84

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

31.14

31.76

6.80

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

284

271

211

271

286

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

8

22

12

11

U.S. GFS TDDs

294

279

233

283

297

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.4

96.2

96.4

89.2

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.9

8.0

7.1

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

103.1

104.1

104.4

96.3

92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

3.0

3.0

2.5

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.4

5.7

5.6

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

10.8

11.2

11.3

10.5

4.6

U.S. Commercial

9.4

9.4

11.8

9.1

11.1

U.S. Residential

13.0

13.3

17.7

13.0

16.5

U.S. Power Plant

27.7

25.2

24.0

25.5

24.5

U.S. Industrial

23.0

22.5

23.4

22.7

23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

80.1

77.4

84.0

77.3

82.5

Total U.S. Demand

98.8

96.9

104.1

95.9

94.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 12

Week ended Nov 5

Week ended Oct 29

Week ended Oct 22

Week ended Oct 15

Wind

9

14

11

12

Solar

2

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

3

3

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

40

38

38

38

Coal

19

18

19

21

Nuclear

19

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.56

5.08

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.74

4.04

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.00

6.18

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.67

4.07

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.41

4.59

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.03

4.59

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.60

6.79

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.80

4.23

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

48.00

51.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

30.75

41.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

54.50

38.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

49.10

58.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

63.25

66.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

69.50

68.25

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

