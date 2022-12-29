U.S. natgas at 9-month low on less cold weather outlook; storage report awaited

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 3% to a fresh nine-month low on Thursday on forecasts for warmer weather for the next two weeks than previously expected.

The price drop came ahead of a federal report that is expected to show a much bigger-than-usual storage draw last week as a winter storm that swept across large parts of the country raised heating demand for the fuel.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 201 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 23. That compares with a withdrawal of 125 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average of 106 bcf. EIA/GAS

If correct, last week's decrease would cut to 3.124 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 3.7% below the same week a year ago and 2.3% below the five-year average.

On their first day as front-month, gas futures NGc1 slipped 16.4 cents, or 3.5%, to $4.520 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 09:46 a.m. EST (1446 GMT), its lowest level since mid-March.

"The weather forecasts indicate above normal temperatures in most part of the country," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"Also the concerns about the dip in production and the frozen pipelines have gone away... So that's why we've seen the big reversal in fortunes in this market."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 315 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, down from 327 HDDs estimated on Wednesday. The normal is 439 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

With the weather expected to turn mild in early January, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 142.6 bcfd this week to 111.6 bcfd in the next week.

Gas output was up about 10 bcfd over the past four days in the U.S. Lower 48 states after dropping to 80.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Saturday, its biggest drop in daily output since the February freeze of 2021.

U.S. daily demand from the four biggest gas-consuming sectors - residential, commercial, power and industrial - reached an all-time high of 148.5 billion cubic feet (bcf) last Friday, according to Refinitiv data.

British and Dutch prompt wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday due to lower Norwegian gas exports and French nuclear output, but strong wind and mild weather capped the gains.

Freeport LNG said on Friday it was again delaying the restart, this time from the end of the year to the second half of January, pending regulatory approval.

The Freeport plant shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.

Week ended Dec 23 (Forecast) Week ended Dec 16 (Actual) Year ago Dec 23 Five-year average Dec 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -201 -87 -125 -106 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,124 3,325 3,245 3,197 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.3% +0.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.56 4.68 3.86 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 27.96 27.70 37.67 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 -- 28.18 37.84 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 315 327 437 436 439 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 9 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 319 331 445 440 442 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.9 86.1 87.3 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.1 10.1 7.8 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 107.1 96.2 95.1 99.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 1.5 1.5 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.0 5.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 10.7 12.0 6.9 U.S. Commercial 18.7 20.8 12.6 14.6 U.S. Residential 32.3 36.2 20.5 24.6 U.S. Power Plant 33.7 33.9 29.1 27.3 U.S. Industrial 26.5 26.8 23.7 24.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.3 4.3 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.2 3.3 2.5 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 119.3 125.4 92.8 98.9 Total U.S. Demand 139.9 142.6 111.6 114.0 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Dec 30 Week ended Dec 23 Week ended Dec 16 Week ended Dec 9 Week ended Dec 2 Wind 8 9 12 9 15 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 2 Natural Gas 37 37 37 39 35 Coal 27 24 20 20 19 Nuclear 17 19 20 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.05 4.88 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.02 6.28 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 22.87 27.49 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.51 4.55 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.98 5.00 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.45 5.90 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 22.36 29.59 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.85 1.84 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.77 5.91 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 86.50 239.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 50.75 78.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 26.00 23.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 221.60 215.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 180.50 200.00 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 185.00 213.25 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.