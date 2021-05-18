U.S. names Honduran, Guatemalan lawmakers to "corrupt" list

US Markets

By Sofia Menchu and Ted Hesson

GUATEMALA CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department report on Central American officials "credibly alleged" to be corrupt includes six sitting Honduran lawmakers and two Guatemalan legislators, according to a list released by the office of U.S. Rep. Norma Torres on Tuesday.

The report also includes former senior officials in Guatemala, and follows the inclusion on the same list of a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's cabinet as well as a former Salvadoran minister.

The list emerged less than a week after the U.S. special envoy for Central America, Ricardo Zuniga, visited El Salvador and met Bukele amid a push from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to confront graft and bolster the rule of law in the region.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

