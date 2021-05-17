U.S. names Bukele aide on El Salvador "corruption list"

SAN SALVADOR, May 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department report on officials "credibly alleged" to be corrupt includes a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's cabinet and a former minister, according to an extract of the document leaked on Monday.

A U.S. congressional aide told Reuters that the document circulating in El Salvador media was accurate. The report also includes two opposition figures and a lawmaker in Bukele's alliance.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria, Ted Hesson and Frank Jack Daniel, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

