U.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

