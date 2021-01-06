US Markets
U.S. mulling to add Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban - WSJ

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

