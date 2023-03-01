US Markets
AERG

U.S. mortgage interest rates remain at highest level since November - MBA

March 01, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Lindsay Dunsmuir for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan remained last week at its highest level since November as stronger-than-expected readings on inflation, job gains and consumer spending caused investors to hike their bets that the Federal Reserve will have to keep raising its policy rate through the summer.

The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased by 9 basis points to 6.71% for the week ended Feb. 24, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday, a third weekly rise in mortgage rates after several weeks of declines.

That rate has risen more than 50 basis points over the past month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR acts as a benchmark for mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates soared to more than 7% last October as the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark policy rate in 2022 at the fastest pace in 40 years, but began to ebb after signs late last year that inflation was on the wane. The interest rate-sensitive housing sector has borne the brunt of the Fed's actions.

The rise in mortgage rates meant fewer would-be purchasers. The MBA's Market Composite Index, a measure of overall mortgage loan application volume, fell 5.7% from a week earlier. The MBA's Purchase Composite Index, a measure of all mortgage loan applications for purchase of a single family home, declined 5.6% from the prior week.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Lindsay.Dunsmuir@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 384 8221;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AERG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.