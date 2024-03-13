News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Mortgage Applications Grow 7.1% - MBA

March 13, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mortgage applications in the U.S. rose at a slower pace in the week ended March 8, weekly survey data from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed Wednesday.

The Market Composite Index, which measures the mortgage loan application volume, rose a seasonally adjusted 7.1 percent, data from the MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey revealed.

Mortgage applications grew 9.7 percent in the previous week ended March 1.

The Purchase Index increased a seasonally adjusted 5 percent versus 11 percent in the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 12 percent from the previous week after an 8 percent gain a week ago.

"Mortgage rates dropped below 7 percent last week for most loan types because of incoming economic data showing a weaker service sector and a less robust job market, with an increase in the unemployment rate and downward revisions to job growth in prior months," MBA's SVP and Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni said.

The purchase application volume increased for the week but remained about 11 percent below last year's level and the refinance volume picked up by 12 percent, led by a 24 percent increase in the government refinance index, the economist said.

"While these percentage increases are large, the level of refinance activity remains quite low, and we expect that most of this activity reflects borrowers who took out a loan at or near the peak of rates in the past two years," Fratantoni added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.