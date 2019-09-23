U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (JMIN) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF JMIN is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high, up roughly 26.8% from its 52-week low of $23.95/share.

But does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

JMIN in Focus

The fund provides exposure to a portfolio of low-volatility stocks while mitigating stock specific risk. JMIN tracks the investment results of the JP Morgan US Minimum Volatility Index. JMIN is charging 12 bps in fees. The fund has amassed $105.8 million in AUM.

Why the Move?

Tensions in the Middle East have increased ever since the globally criticized attacks on Saudi Arabia’s crude facilities. The drone attacks were so devastating that Saudi Arabia’s oil output is expected to be cut by almost half. Further, Sino-US trade war tensions, uncertainty in market conditions due to geopolitical tensions, slowdown in the global economy and Brexit woes are making investors jittery, adding to the lure of these funds. This is because these funds have the potential to outpace the broader market in the event of turmoil, providing significant protection to the portfolio.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, JMIN has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Moreover, it seems JMIN might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 13.48.

