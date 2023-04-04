U.S. military operation kills Islamic State leader in Syria - officials

April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. military carried out an operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement early on Tuesday.

Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, the statement said.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

