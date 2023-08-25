U.S. military jet crashes near San Diego -media reports

Adds details from media reports in paragraphs 2, 4-6

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. military aircraft crashed overnight near San Diego's Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, media reports on Friday said, citing unnamed officials

It was not immediately clear what caused the F/A-18 Hornet's crash, ABC News and Fox News reported. Fox said there was only one pilot on board whose condition was not known. Officials have not said whether any others were on the flight, according to ABC.

Representatives for the Pentagon did not immediately reached for comment on the reports.

Fox News, citing a statement from the base in California, said the jet crashed in a remote area on government land near an interstate highway around 11:54 p.m. on Thursday, calling it "an accident."

"This aircraft is not part of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar," the air station said in statement, according to Fox.

ABC, citing an unnamed defense official, said the aircraft was on a training flight.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ismail Shakil)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

