U.S. Midcontinent grid sees sufficient power generation ahead of winter

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) said on Wednesday it expects to have enough power generation available to maintain reliability across 15 U.S. central states and Canada this winter under normal grid conditions.

Winter demand is predicted to top 102 gigawatt (GW) with 113 GW of supply available while the all-time winter record for power demand was 109 GW on Jan. 6, 2017, per the operator in a press release.

MISO said going into winter, the potential for high risk, and low probability events - such as extreme cold weather, intense winter storms or fuel supply issues - could impact available power and pose challenges for MISO and local utilities.

MISO operates the grid for some 42 million people in 15 U.S. central states from Minnesota to Louisiana and the Canadian province of Manitoba.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

