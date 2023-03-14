U.S., Mexico officials speak ahead of meeting on drugs, arms trafficking

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard spoke over the phone ahead of an upcoming meeting in Washington to tackle drug and arms trafficking, Ebrard said Tuesday.

The so-called Bicentennial Framework will address the production of synthetic drugs, particularly fentanyl, as well as the smuggling of weapons, both countries have said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

