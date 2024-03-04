U.S. Medicare negotiations for drug prices underway, Biden says

March 4 (Reuters) - The manufacturers of drugs selected for the U.S. Medicare program's pricing negotiations have submitted counter offers to the U.S. government's initial proposal, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday.

The Biden administration sent its initial offers to manufacturers of 10 high-cost medicines, which include Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N and Pfizer's PFE.N blood thinner Eliquis, in February.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

