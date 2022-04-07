U.S. Medicare limits coverage for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government health plan for people over age 65 on Thursday issued its final coverage policy for Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, saying that it would limit it to patients in clinical trials.

For drugs similar to Aduhelm, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it would allow coverage if the medication is approved after a standard review by the Food and Drug Administration.

