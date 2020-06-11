U.S. May Fall Sharply On Concerns About Second Wave Of Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks may come under pressure in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open, with the Dow futures down by 874 points.

Concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases may weigh on Wall Street as recent data has led to worries about economic reopening leading to a spike in infections.

According to data CNN aggregated from the Covid Tracking Project, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in at least a dozen states.

Texas reported 2,504 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, reflecting the highest one-day total in the state since the pandemic emerged.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. has also passed the two-million mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, as businesses reopen, the Labor Department released a report showing a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 6th.

The report said initial jobless claims tumbled to 1.542 million, a decrease of 355,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.897 million.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slump to 1.550 million from the 1.877 million originally reported for the previous week.

Jobless claims declined for the tenth straight week after reaching a record high of 6.867 million in the week ended March 28th.

A separate report from Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in the month of May.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in May after tumbling by 1.3 percent in April. Economists had expected the index to inch up by just 0.1 percent.

The bigger than expected increase in producer prices reflected sharp jumps in prices for food and energy, which surged up by 6.0 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices edged down by 0.1 percent in May after falling by 0.3 percent in April. The dip in core prices matched economist estimates.

Stocks saw considerable volatility following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday before eventually ending the session mixed.

While the Nasdaq advanced 66.59 points or 0.7 percent to a new record closing high of 10,020.35, the Dow and the S&P 500 extended the pullback seen in the previous session.

The Dow tumbled 282.31 points or 1 percent to 26,989.99 and the S&P 500 slid 17.04 points or 0.5 percent to 3,190.14.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has plummeted by 3.3 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 3.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $2.76 to $36.84a barrel after climbing $0.66 to $39.60 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slipping $1.20 to $1,720.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $16.30 to $1,737 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.91 yen versus the 107.12 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1350 compared to yesterday's $1.1374.

