U.S. may announce new military aid package for Ukraine within days -White House

Steve Holland Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERHIY TAKHMAZOV

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is likely to announce a fresh military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days," the White House said on Tuesday.

"I do think you'll see another one here in coming days," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

