U.S. Market Wrap and Forecast for Tuesday

Weak price action targeted big tech stocks on Monday, dropping Nasdaq-100 to a three-week low. SP-500 posted smaller losses while the Russell-2000 retraced Friday’s trading range, with the outperformance consistent with positive seasonality. The WTI crude oil contract surged above 61 after Brazil’s strongman installed an army general to run Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR), one of the world’s largest oil and gas multinationals. That stock fell more than 20%.

Tesla Breaks Down

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) broke support near 780, completed a double top breakdown, and closed below the 50-day EMA for the first time since November. Dow component Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell nearly 3%, dropping into negative 2021 returns. Boeing Co. (BA) initially shook off the 777 grounding, squeezing short sellers after dropping more than 9%, but still closed in the red. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) acted like a momentum play despite a billion dollar loss, surging to a 52-week high.

Gold had a strong session while Bitcoin faltered, lifting the yellow metal to the highest high in a week. Bonds slumped at 11-month lows while the 10-year Treasury note lifted above 1.3%, renewing anxiety about surging inflation. Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) rose over 6% as activist shareholders tried to take over the boardroom, just ahead of department store earnings that should confirm miserable conditions in America’s shopping malls.

Homebuilders on Tap

Tuesday’s Home Depot Inc. (HD) earnings will set the tone for mega-caps, with the housing boom likely to translate into a strong quarter. NVIDIA Inc. (NVDA) volatility is surging ahead of its Q4 release later this week. Bears could have the final say, given sell-the-news reactions after other chip reports in the last month. Square Inc. (SQ) could also generate fireworks after its report, with the stock glued to an all-time high after massive upside in the last 11-months

Home Depot will provide just one metric in a week chock-full of housing catalysts. Home price data will also be released in Tuesday’s pre-market, followed by mortgage applications, January new home sales, and Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (LOW) earnings on Wednesday. Existing home sales wraps up the data flood, telling market players to keep close watch on SPDR S&P Homebuilder’s ETF (XHB), which is trading at an all-time high.

