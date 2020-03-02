U.S. manufacturing sector slows in February; orders contract - ISM

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - The health of Mexico's manufacturing sector improved slightly in February, following three straight months of deterioration, as production and exports grew, a survey showed on Monday.

The IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index MXPMIM=ECI rose to 50.0 in February from 49.0 in January.

A figure above 50 signals expansion in the sector, while a reading below that threshold points to contraction.

The latest figure "pointed to a stabilization in the health of the sector," the PMI survey said and comes after the index plummeted to 47.1 in December, the worst performance in the almost nine year survey history.

The manufacturing industry has contracted in 9 of the 15 months since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018.

"There were tentative signs of recovery in Mexico's manufacturing industry during February, following a year of weakness. New orders and exports returned to expansion territory, resulting in the first increase in production for nine months and renewed growth of input buying," said IHS Markit economist Pollyanna De Lima.

Still, the sub-index that measures business sentiment plunged to the second lowest reading in the survey's history and employment declined.

De Lima took a measured tone, saying "in all cases, rates of expansion were marginal at best and failed to generate any employment. The monthly decline in jobs combined with dwindling sentiment bode ill for demand and production in the near term."

Lopez Obrador has pledged to ramp up economic growth to an average of 4% per year, but the economy posted its first contraction in a decade last year. He has sought to downplay Mexico's economic woes by saying wealth was now more evenly distributed.

The PMI index is composed of five sub-indexes tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

