US Markets

U.S. manufacturing production beats expectations

Contributor
Lucia Mutikani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in November, boosted by motor vehicle production, but momentum could slow in the months ahead as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 infections keep workers at home and temporarily shut down factories.

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in November, boosted by motor vehicle production, but momentum could slow in the months ahead as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 infections keep workers at home and temporarily shut down factories.

Manufacturing output rose 0.8% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Data for October was revised up to show production at factories increasing 1.1% instead of 1.0% as previously reported. Factory production remains below its pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output rising 0.3% in November.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular