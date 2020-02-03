U.S. Manufacturing Picked Up In January. Why It's Already Last Month's News.

Economists point to the signing of the phase one U.S.-China trade deal for the manufacturing bounce in January. A heavy dose of investor caution is warranted because any disruptions to sales and supply chains from the coronavirus outbreak in China won’t show up until February.

America’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded in January, with factories running at the best rate since July. It’s not likely to last.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index jumped to 50.9 last month from an upwardly revised 47.8 in December. The bounce back above the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, was a surprise. Economists polled by Bloomberg expected a reading of 48.5. When it was initially reported, the December figure showed the sector had deteriorated to the worst level since 2009.

The guts of the report were solid, with production rising for the first time in six months as factories reported the highest level of new orders since May

Stocks were higher following the report, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both up 1.2%. Industrial stocks such as Caterpillar (ticker: CAT) and Honeywell International (HON) got modest lifts. U.S. Treasuries, meanwhile, extended their selloff. The 10-year yield reached as high as 1.57% Monday morning.

“Our business is starting 2020 stronger than we finished 2019, as we saw a dramatic downturn in orders over the last four months of 2019, ” said one ISM survey respondent, adding that orders are up but slightly behind where they were a year ago.

Economists point to the signing of the phase one U.S.-China trade deal for the manufacturing bounce in January. The improvement is welcome, but a heavy dose of investor caution is warranted. One reason in particular: Any disruptions to sales and supply chains from the coronavirus outbreak in China won’t show up until February.

“On net, a reading of 50.9 does not imply broad-based optimism for factory output, especially given the expected consequences of the coronavirus for global trade flows and aggregate demand,” said BMO Capital Markets strategist Jon Hill.

Despite the improvement, economists say a sustained manufacturing recovery is still some way off. The 25% tariffs on imported Chinese intermediate and capital goods remain in place, with no realistic hopes of a comprehensive trade deal this year, said Ian Shepherdson, chief U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. China will find it hard enough to meet its purchasing commitments under the phase one deal—even without the coronavirus, Shepherdson said.

At the same time, Boeing’s ongoing suspension of 737 MAX production will continue to ripple through its supply chain.

Looking ahead, manufacturers will face significant challenges in 2020, say economists at Oxford Economics. They say the new idiosyncratic challenges, the coronavirus and the Boeing 737 MAX production halt, “will add to the pre-existing constraints of slower global growth, tariffs, persistent trade policy uncertainty and the strong US dollar to keep manufacturing activity lethargic this year.”

