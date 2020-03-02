U.S. Manufacturers Are Sounding Coronavirus Alarms. The Hit Will Show Up Next Month.

Manufacturing activity held up last month as international trade tensions eased, but investors should look past the latest economic data and brace for a hit to the sector from the coronavirus outbreak.

Manufacturing activity held up last month as international trade tensions eased, but investors should look past the latest economic data and brace for a hit to the sector from the coronavirus outbreak.

Manufacturing activity held up last month as international trade tensions eased, but investors should look past the latest economic data and brace for a hit to the sector from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Institute for Supply Management said its purchasing managers’ index, a closely watched gauge of industrial health, registered at 50.1 in February. That’s down from 50.9 in January but still above the key 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction. A separate manufacturing indicator released Monday, compiled by IHS Markit, also held above 50 last month. (It came in at 50.7.)

Following their worst week since the financial crisis, U.S. stock indexes stabilized Monday morning. The S&P 500 added 1.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%, leaving year-to-date losses at 7% and 10%, respectively.

While the latest manufacturing surveys still show modest expansion, supply-chain disruptions related to coronavirus have yet to show up. What’s more, continuing problems related to Boeing’s production halt of its 737 MAX jet and lingering, if diminished, trade uncertainty are still lurking as manufacturing threats.

“Most responses likely were received before the Covid-19 outbreak became the all-consuming story, so it’s already out of date,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, who expects much weaker manufacturing numbers over the next couple of months.

More interesting this time are the anecdotes from survey respondents, which shed some light on what’s coming.

• “Coronavirus is wreaking havoc,” said one electronics industry executive to the ISM, adding that “it’s a mad dash to dual-source stateside in case China isn’t back online soon.”

• A chemical-industry respondent said: “January started out strong, but the effects of the virus in China [and] the continued grounding of the 737 Max have suppressed new orders.”

• An executive in fabricated metals said “coronavirus continues to be front and center as a major supply chain risk to our company,” adding that “access to information in China is slow to come by.”

• And, according to a transportation-equipment respondent, “layoffs are here.”

Although the top-line readings hung above 50, the underlying details of Monday’s ISM and Markit PMIs weren’t strong and suggest the factory sector is that much more vulnerable to supply-chain disruptions as production in China remains far below normal.

There was disappointment across the board within the details, said Jon Hill, vice president of rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. New orders, prices paid, and employment subindexes all underperformed expectations, with each coming in below 50. While not as dramatic as the miss in Chinese PMI (which fell to a record low), the latest numbers nonetheless reflect dimming sentiment in the global manufacturing sector, Hill said.

The latest U.S. economic data comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Monday cut its global growth forecasts for 2020 as China’s economy takes a substantial hit from the coronavirus outbreak. The OECD now expects the global economy to grow 2.4% this year, down from a 2.9% prediction in November. For the U.S., the OECD now sees 1.9% growth this year, down from its earlier estimate of 2%.

It’s worth noting that while the virus and its impact on China will no doubt hurt the U.S. manufacturing sector, the sector’s impact on the domestic economy has diminished. Manufacturing now makes up only about a tenth of overall U.S. output and accounts for a similar share of jobs.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.