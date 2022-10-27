US Markets
U.S. manufacturer Regal Rexnord to buy rival Altra in $5 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

U.S. manufacturer Regal Rexnord Corp said on Thursday it would acquire rival Altra Industrial Motion Corp in a deal valued at $5 billion including debt.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Regal Rexnord Corp RRX.N will buy rival Altra Industrial Motion Corp AIMC.O in a $5 billion deal including debt, it said on Thursday, bolstering its automation business amid red-hot demand due to a worker shortage.

Shares of Massachusetts-based Altra, which makes automation equipment and power transmission components, surged about 48% to $59.71 before the bell, below the offer of $62 per share.

"The automation business has highly attractive growth prospects and margins, serving many markets that have anticipated secular growth tailwinds," Regal Chief Executive Louis Pinkham said in a statement.

Wisconsin-based Regal Rexnord, which was formed by the $3.69 billion merger between Rexnord Corp and Regal Beloit earlier last year, manufactures power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls.

The deal is valued at $4.03 billion on an equity basis.

Regal, which sees the deal closing in the first half of 2023, expects to generate savings of $160 million on a full-year run-rate basis.

J.P. Morgan and Incentrum Group are financial advisers to Regal, while Sidley Austin LLP is the legal counsel.

