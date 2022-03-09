Commodities

U.S. man to have transplant of genetically modified pig's heart dies, hospital says

Kanishka Singh Reuters
March 9 (Reuters) - David Bennett, the 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease who made history as the first person to receive a genetically modified pig's heart, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the University of Maryland Medical Center, the hospital said.

Bennett received the transplant on January 7.

