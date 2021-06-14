Markets

U.S. malls are a tale of two REITs

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - For mall owners, foundation is everything. In the case of Washington Prime, a lower-end U.S. shopping center operator, the weakness of anchor tenants like J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, pushed it to file for bankruptcy https://investor.washingtonprime.com/investor-relations/news-and-views/news/news-details/2021/Washington-Prime-Group-Commences-Voluntary-Chapter-11-Financial-Restructuring-with-RSA-Supported-by-Over-70-of-Holders-of-Secured-and-Unsecured-Corporate-Debt/default.aspx on Sunday. Rental income declined more than 20% in the first quarter of this year to $127 million, from two years ago, making Washington Prime’s some $4 billion in debt even more burdensome.

That contrasts with other competitors poised to capture the pent-up consumer demand. Simon Property, which spun off Washington Prime in 2014 and had about a 90% occupancy rate at the end of the first quarter, is holding its rent rates steady and increased its outlook https://investors.simon.com/news-releases/news-release-details/simon-property-group-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-and for this year. Shares of the premium mall operator are up 80% in a year. Not all malls are dead zones, just the ones without wealthy shoppers. (By Jennifer Saba)

