U.S. lower 48 natural gas output rises in October -EIA

NEW YORK, DEC 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas output in the lower 48 states rose to 111.86 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October from a revise 111.78 bcfd in September, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly 914 production report. Before the revision, EIA said output in the lower 48 in prior month was 111.18 bcfd. State/area Oct-22 Sep-22 Percentage change Oct-21 Percentage change vs previous month vs previous year U.S. 121,470 121,191 0.2 116,117 4.6 Alaska 9,610 9,413 2.1 9,285 3.5 Arkansas 1,173 1,181 -0.7 1,214 -3.4 California 378 382 -1.0 380 -0.5 Colorado 5,014 5,050 -0.7 5,176 -3.1 Kansas 399 385 3.7 426 -6.3 Louisiana 11,759 11,572 1.6 9,941 18.3 Montana 124 128 -3.0 118 5.0 New Mexico 8,046 7,923 1.6 6,597 22.0 North Dakota 3,147 3,186 -1.2 2,998 5.0 Ohio 6,318 6,327 -0.1 6,432 -1.8 Oklahoma 7,806 7,888 -1.0 7,197 8.5 Pennsylvania 20,230 20,455 -1.1 20,811 -2.8 Texas 31,756 31,679 0.2 30,218 5.1 Utah 717 741 -3.2 661 8.4 West Virginia 8,321 8,194 1.5 7,756 7.3 Wyoming 3,392 3,356 1.1 3,710 -8.6 Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico 2,222 2,258 -1.6 1,961 13.4 Other States 1,059 1,071 -1.1 1,238 -14.5 (Reporting by New York newsroom +1-646-223-6136)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.