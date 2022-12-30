US Markets

U.S. lower 48 natural gas output rises in October -EIA

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 30, 2022 — 12:00 pm EST

    NEW YORK, DEC 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas output in the lower 48 states rose to 111.86 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October from a revise 111.78 bcfd in September, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly 914 production report.

Before the revision, EIA said output in the lower 48 in prior month was 111.18 bcfd.

State/area                        Oct-22              Sep-22   Percentage change              Oct-21   Percentage change
                                                               vs previous month                        vs previous year
U.S.                             121,470             121,191                 0.2             116,117                 4.6
Alaska                             9,610               9,413                 2.1               9,285                 3.5
Arkansas                           1,173               1,181                -0.7               1,214                -3.4
California                           378                 382                -1.0                 380                -0.5
Colorado                           5,014               5,050                -0.7               5,176                -3.1
Kansas                               399                 385                 3.7                 426                -6.3
Louisiana                         11,759              11,572                 1.6               9,941                18.3
Montana                              124                 128                -3.0                 118                 5.0
New Mexico                         8,046               7,923                 1.6               6,597                22.0
North Dakota                       3,147               3,186                -1.2               2,998                 5.0
Ohio                               6,318               6,327                -0.1               6,432                -1.8
Oklahoma                           7,806               7,888                -1.0               7,197                 8.5
Pennsylvania                      20,230              20,455                -1.1              20,811                -2.8
Texas                             31,756              31,679                 0.2              30,218                 5.1
Utah                                 717                 741                -3.2                 661                 8.4
West Virginia                      8,321               8,194                 1.5               7,756                 7.3
Wyoming                            3,392               3,356                 1.1               3,710                -8.6
Federal Offshore
Gulf of Mexico                     2,222               2,258                -1.6               1,961                13.4
Other States                       1,059               1,071                -1.1               1,238               -14.5

