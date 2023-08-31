News & Insights

U.S. lower 48 natural gas output falls in June -EIA

August 31, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

    NEW YORK, AUG 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas output in the lower 48 states fell to 114.90 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June from a revise 115.04 bcfd in May, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly 914 production report.

Before the revision, EIA said output in the lower 48 in prior month was 114.97 bcfd.

State/area                        Jun-23              May-23   Percentage change              Jun-22   Percentage change
                                                               vs previous month                        vs previous year
U.S.                             124,034             124,675                -0.5             118,552                 4.6
Alaska                             9,137               9,636                -5.2               8,967                 1.9
Arkansas                           1,077               1,087                -0.9               1,186                -9.2
California                           363                 366                -0.7                 373                -2.5
Colorado                           4,969               4,926                 0.9               5,006                -0.7
Kansas                               359                 372                -3.5                 401               -10.6
Louisiana                         11,568              12,273                -5.7              11,192                 3.4
Montana                              125                 124                 0.4                 125                 0.0
New Mexico                         8,453               8,551                -1.1               7,279                16.1
North Dakota                       3,257               3,163                 3.0               3,086                 5.5
Ohio                               6,064               6,243                -2.9               6,334                -4.3
Oklahoma                           7,779               7,662                 1.5               7,678                 1.3
Pennsylvania                      20,930              20,907                 0.1              20,554                 1.8
Texas                             33,883              33,760                 0.4              31,073                 9.0
Utah                                 803                 769                 4.4                 744                 7.9
West Virginia                      8,913               8,657                 3.0               8,019                11.1
Wyoming                            3,395               3,319                 2.3               3,321                 2.2
Federal Offshore
Gulf of Mexico                     1,934               1,850                 4.5               2,152               -10.2
Other States                       1,025               1,010                 1.5               1,062                -3.5

