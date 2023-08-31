U.S. lower 48 natural gas output falls in June -EIA

NEW YORK, AUG 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas output in the lower 48 states fell to 114.90 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in June from a revise 115.04 bcfd in May, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly 914 production report. Before the revision, EIA said output in the lower 48 in prior month was 114.97 bcfd. State/area Jun-23 May-23 Percentage change Jun-22 Percentage change vs previous month vs previous year U.S. 124,034 124,675 -0.5 118,552 4.6 Alaska 9,137 9,636 -5.2 8,967 1.9 Arkansas 1,077 1,087 -0.9 1,186 -9.2 California 363 366 -0.7 373 -2.5 Colorado 4,969 4,926 0.9 5,006 -0.7 Kansas 359 372 -3.5 401 -10.6 Louisiana 11,568 12,273 -5.7 11,192 3.4 Montana 125 124 0.4 125 0.0 New Mexico 8,453 8,551 -1.1 7,279 16.1 North Dakota 3,257 3,163 3.0 3,086 5.5 Ohio 6,064 6,243 -2.9 6,334 -4.3 Oklahoma 7,779 7,662 1.5 7,678 1.3 Pennsylvania 20,930 20,907 0.1 20,554 1.8 Texas 33,883 33,760 0.4 31,073 9.0 Utah 803 769 4.4 744 7.9 West Virginia 8,913 8,657 3.0 8,019 11.1 Wyoming 3,395 3,319 2.3 3,321 2.2 Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico 1,934 1,850 4.5 2,152 -10.2 Other States 1,025 1,010 1.5 1,062 -3.5 (Reporting by New York newsroom +1-646-223-6136)

