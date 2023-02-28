U.S. lower 48 natural gas output falls in December -EIA

NEW YORK, FEB 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas output in the lower 48 states fell to 109.19 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December from a revise 112.31 bcfd in November, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly 914 production report. Before the revision, EIA said output in the lower 48 in prior month was 112.16 bcfd. State/area Dec-22 Nov-22 Percentage change Dec-21 Percentage change vs previous month vs previous year U.S. 119,900 122,720 -2.3 118,721 1.0 Alaska 10,714 10,410 2.9 10,529 1.8 Arkansas 1,070 1,125 -4.9 1,194 -10.3 California 361 368 -1.7 372 -2.9 Colorado 4,853 5,052 -3.9 5,070 -4.3 Kansas 375 401 -6.4 417 -10.0 Louisiana 11,618 11,840 -1.9 10,138 14.6 Montana 116 122 -4.9 108 6.6 New Mexico 8,220 8,053 2.1 6,606 24.4 North Dakota 2,641 3,034 -13.0 3,024 -12.7 Ohio 6,028 6,519 -7.5 6,432 -6.3 Oklahoma 7,635 7,880 -3.1 7,058 8.2 Pennsylvania 19,724 20,183 -2.3 21,849 -9.7 Texas 31,282 31,801 -1.6 30,362 3.0 Utah 730 713 2.4 665 9.9 West Virginia 8,186 8,510 -3.8 7,793 5.0 Wyoming 3,235 3,493 -7.4 3,675 -12.0 Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico 2,096 2,169 -3.4 2,219 -5.5 Other States 1,015 1,049 -3.2 1,211 -16.2 (Reporting by New York newsroom +1-646-223-6136)

