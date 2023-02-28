US Markets

U.S. lower 48 natural gas output falls in December -EIA

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

February 28, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    NEW YORK, FEB 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas output in the lower 48 states fell to 109.19 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December from a revise 112.31 bcfd in November, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly 914 production report.

Before the revision, EIA said output in the lower 48 in prior month was 112.16 bcfd.

State/area                        Dec-22              Nov-22   Percentage change              Dec-21   Percentage change
                                                               vs previous month                        vs previous year
U.S.                             119,900             122,720                -2.3             118,721                 1.0
Alaska                            10,714              10,410                 2.9              10,529                 1.8
Arkansas                           1,070               1,125                -4.9               1,194               -10.3
California                           361                 368                -1.7                 372                -2.9
Colorado                           4,853               5,052                -3.9               5,070                -4.3
Kansas                               375                 401                -6.4                 417               -10.0
Louisiana                         11,618              11,840                -1.9              10,138                14.6
Montana                              116                 122                -4.9                 108                 6.6
New Mexico                         8,220               8,053                 2.1               6,606                24.4
North Dakota                       2,641               3,034               -13.0               3,024               -12.7
Ohio                               6,028               6,519                -7.5               6,432                -6.3
Oklahoma                           7,635               7,880                -3.1               7,058                 8.2
Pennsylvania                      19,724              20,183                -2.3              21,849                -9.7
Texas                             31,282              31,801                -1.6              30,362                 3.0
Utah                                 730                 713                 2.4                 665                 9.9
West Virginia                      8,186               8,510                -3.8               7,793                 5.0
Wyoming                            3,235               3,493                -7.4               3,675               -12.0
Federal Offshore
Gulf of Mexico                     2,096               2,169                -3.4               2,219                -5.5
Other States                       1,015               1,049                -3.2               1,211               -16.2

(Reporting by New York newsroom +1-646-223-6136)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.