US Markets

U.S. looking into 1MDB settlement with Goldman of less than $2 bln -Bloomberg TV

Contributor
Lisa Lambert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The United States is discussing a settlement with Goldman Sachs over the 1MDB investment fund scandal for less than $2 billion, Bloomberg TV reported on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States is discussing a settlement with Goldman Sachs over the 1MDB investment fund scandal for less than $2 billion, Bloomberg TV reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular