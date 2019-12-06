U.S. looking into 1MDB settlement with Goldman of less than $2 bln -Bloomberg TV

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States is discussing a settlement with Goldman Sachs over the 1MDB investment fund scandal for less than $2 billion, Bloomberg TV reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

