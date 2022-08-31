U.S. looking for ways to increase gas products into Europe amid Russia cuts

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The United States will keep looking for ways to increase gas products going into Europe in the face of Russian energy cuts after its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Putin again is weaponizing energy," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu;)

