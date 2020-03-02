U.S. long-dated yields tumble to record lows on Fed cut view

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose sharply on Monday, pushing long-dated yields to record lows, as bond investors braced for a slew of stimulus measures including interest rate cuts from global central banks to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus.

U.S. two-year yields fell to the lowest in nearly four years, with U.S. yield curves steepening as investors priced in easing from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England all indicated willingness to support economies hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell late on Friday said the central bank will "act as appropriate" to support the economy, which he said remains in good shape overall.

Investors now expect the Fed to cut rates this month. Fed funds futures now imply a 50 basis point cut at the meeting, according to the CME FedWatch.

"The last time we saw that language from the Fed was last year before the first rate cut," said Michael Chang, interest rates strategist at Societe Generale in New York.

"The market priced that rate cut very quickly. So the question right now would be the magnitude of the rate cut: whether it's 25 basis points, or 50 basis points," he added.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also said the Japanese central bank would take steps to stabilize markets if needed. The Bank of England said it was assessing "potential impacts" of the outbreak.

In midday trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.086%, from 1.126% late on Friday. During the session, 10-year yields fell to a record low of 1.03%.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.644%, down from 1.668% on Friday, after touching an all-time trough of 1.583%.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 0.815% from Friday's 0.878% US2YT=RR, after hitting a nearly four-year low of 0.71%.

The yield curve steepened, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year widening as much as 34.5 basis points US2US10=TWEB, the widest since early January. The gap was last 27 basis points.

Data showed a slight slowing in U.S. manufacturing activity for February, with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index reading down to 50.1, from January's 50.9.

Treasuries firmed modestly after the data, but investors were not overly focused on economic reports.

"Suffice it to say, the domestic data is by no means driving the macro narrative at this stage," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

March 2 Monday 12:25PM New York / 1725 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.175

1.1979

-0.087

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.025

1.0474

-0.090

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-153/256

0.8218

-0.056

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-156/256

0.8222

-0.049

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-70/256

0.8638

-0.048

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-224/256

0.9951

-0.046

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-216/256

1.0914

-0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-88/256

1.646

-0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 2.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

