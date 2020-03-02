U.S. long-dated yields bounce from lows as U.S. stocks rally

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday as long-dated yields rose from record lows, stocks soared and investors cheered stimulus measures from global central banks meant to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus.

U.S. long-dated yields across the board rose for the first time in 11 days, while those on two-year notes gained after seven straight days of declines.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said late on Monday the ECB is ready to take "appropriate and targeted measures" to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Her comments followed those from the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, which on Friday and earlier on Monday indicated willingness to support economies hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We're seeing some positive headlines on the coronavirus and that's why we saw stocks rally today," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said late on Friday the central bank will "act as appropriate" to support the economy, which he said remains in good shape overall.

Investors expect the Fed to cut rates in March. Fed funds futures now imply a 50-basis-point cut at the Fed's next meeting, according to the CME FedWatch.

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also said the Japanese central bank would take steps to stabilize markets if needed. The Bank of England said it was assessing "potential impacts" of the outbreak.

There have been over 89,000 cases of the virus globally, the majority in China, according to a Reuters tally. Outside China, it has spread to 66 countries, with more than 8,800 cases and 130 deaths. Globally, the illness has killed over 3,000 people.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RRrose to 1.166%, from 1.126% late on Friday. During the session, 10-year yields fell to a record low of 1.03%.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.722%, down from 1.651% on Friday, after touching an all-time trough of 1.583%.

On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 0.904% from Friday's 0.878% US2YT=RR, after hitting a nearly four-year low of 0.71%.

The yield curve steepened, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year widening as much as 34.5 basis points US2US10=TWEB, the widest since early January. The gap was last 27 basis points.

Data showed a slight slowing in U.S. manufacturing activity for February, with the Institute for Supply Management index down to 50.1, from January's 50.9.

Treasuries firmed modestly after the data, which showed the sector still slightly in expansion mode, but investors were not overly focused on economic reports.

"Suffice it to say, the domestic data is by no means driving the macro narrative at this stage," BMO's Lyngen said.

March 2 Monday 5:05 PM New York/2205 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.1825

1.2056

-0.079

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.045

1.0679

-0.069

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-116/256

0.895

0.017

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-102/256

0.8941

0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-242/256

0.9308

0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-104/256

1.0645

0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-68/256

1.1518

0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-224/256

1.7059

0.038

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -2.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 2.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 3.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.50 0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, David Gregorio, Richard Chang and Dan Grebler) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

