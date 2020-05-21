U.S. long-dated prices inch up as market digests supply

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury prices inched higher on Thursday in choppy trading, as investors were relieved that the flood of debt supply from the government to finance its stimulus programs was absorbed in the market fairly smoothly.

That said, the front-end of the curve has been under mild pressure amid a record $127 billion in supply for U.S. two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes.

"The supply, with additional bills, notes, bonds, has all been well-received overall even though the Federal Reserve has trimmed its purchases," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst, at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Wednesday's auction of $20 billion of U.S. 20-year bonds, the first such sale since 1986, was considered a success even though the yield came just a little higher than market expectations at the bid deadline.

Analysts also said investor buying going into the month-end next week also boosted longer-dated Treasury prices.

"People usually buy duration toward the month-end extension so that brings some flattening bias," said Zhiwei Ren, portfolio manager, at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Philadelphia.

"I have been seeing a lot of dealers putting on flatteners today because the dealers know that fund managers will come and buy the 30-year to extend duration."

The yield curve was flatter on Thursday, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year, as well as the five-year and 30-year, narrowing to 50 basis points US2US10=TWEB, and 105 basis points US5US30=TWEB, respectively.

On Thursday, the Treaury sold $12 billion in 10-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) and the results were mixed. The note was awarded at a yield of -0.47%, compared with -0.51% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a premium to buy the paper. There was decent demand though from indirect bidders, which include foreign central banks, taking up 62.1% of bids accepted.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RRwere at 0.678% from 0.679% late on Wednesday.

U.S. 20-year bonds traded at 1.163% US20YT=RR, from 1.187% on Wednesday.

May 21 Thursday 3:04PM New York / 1904 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1275

0.1297

0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.145

0.1471

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

0.1694

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-188/256

0.2144

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-42/256

0.3415

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-220/256

0.5206

0.003

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-124/256

0.6785

-0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-100/256

1.3978

0.000

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.50 1.25 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

