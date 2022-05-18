US Markets

U.S. lodges labor complaint against Panasonic in Mexico

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

U.S. officials have asked Mexico to review whether workers at a Panasonic auto parts factory were denied collective bargaining and freedom of association rights, the U.S. Trade Representative said on Wednesday, marking the third U.S. labor complaint under a new trade deal.

The request comes after a Mexican union last month petitioned U.S. labor officials to probe alleged worker rights abuses at Panasonic's plant in the northern border city of Reynosa.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

