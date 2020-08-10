U.S. loan to Kodak will not proceed unless allegations cleared -White House

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will not proceed further with a government loan to Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N to make drugs at its U.S. factories unless the company is cleared of allegations tied to the circumstances surrounding Kodak’s announcement of the $765 million government loan, the White House said on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made the remarks to reporters after U.S. President Trump said last week the U.S. government would quickly investigate the issue.

