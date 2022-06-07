U.S. LNG exports to Europe jump in first 4 months of 2022 on strong demand - EIA

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas exports to Europe during the first four months of 2022 jumped 18% from the 2021 annual average, driven by high demand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, exports to Asia fell about 51% during the same period as lockdowns in China to control the pandemic reduced demand from the region, as did a mild winter.

The U.S. exports averaged 11.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) during this period, also helped by additional export capacity coming online at the Sabine Pass and Calcasieu Pass facilities in Louisiana, the EIA said.

U.S. gas futures were up about 154% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears that Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe. NGA/

In the first four months of this year, the United States exported 74% of its LNG to Europe, compared with the 34% on average for the whole of 2021, the EIA said, adding that in 2020 and 2021, about half of total U.S. exports had flowed to Asia.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed the country exported 7.29 million tonnes of LNG last month, second highest on record, as sales to Europe and South America expanded.

During the January-April period, U.S. exports to Asia averaged 2.3 Bcf/d compared with 4.6 Bcf/d (annual average) in 2021, with China receiving only six LNG cargoes from the United States, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.