U.S.-listed shares of Argentinian stocks extend gains as Milei visits US

Credit: REUTERS/MATIAS BAGLIETTO

November 27, 2023 — 07:30 am EST

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S.-listed shares of Argentinian stocks rose on Monday in premarket trading and were on track to extend their sharp rally from last week as Argentine President-elect Javier Milei traveled to New York and Washington.

Shares of state oil company YPF YPF.N rose 3.6% in U.S. trading before the bell, after rallying nearly 56.9% last week.

Banco Bbva Argentina BBAR.N gained 5.0%, while IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima IRS.N jumped 7.1%.

Argentinian stocks rallied last week on hopes of a more market friendly economic policy after libertarian Javier Milei won the country's presidential election.

The local S&P Merval stock index .MERV hit a record high on Friday, jumping nearly 42.3% for the week after Sunday's elections.

All eyes are on Milei's visit to the United States for personal and other issues related to his new duties starting December 10.

According to the spokesperson, Milei will meet officials from the White House, the U.S. Treasury and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to explain his economic plan, which includes dollarizing Argentina and closing the central bank.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

