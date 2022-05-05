US Markets
JNJ

U.S. limits use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for adults on blood clot risks

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare blood clotting syndrome.

Adds background, details on vaccine

May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare blood clotting syndrome.

The J&J shot is authorized for those aged 18 and above and is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines cleared for use in the United States.

The agency said the J&J shot can be administered in cases where authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or if an individual is less keen on using the other two shots.

The FDA said its analysis had determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome after the administration of the shot warrants limiting of the authorization.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular