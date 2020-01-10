Companies

U.S. limits public charter flights to Cuba -statement

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

The United States is limiting the number of public charter flights to Cuba, allowing only a certain number of such aircraft through to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, in an effort to curb Cuban government's income, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

Adds details

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United States is limiting the number of public charter flights to Cuba, allowing only a certain number of such aircraft through to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, in an effort to curb Cuban government's income, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Today's action will further restrict the Cuban regime's ability to obtain revenue, which it uses to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its unconscionable support for dictator Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Representatives for Cuba could not be immediately reached for comment.

Republican U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to clamp down on Havana following the historic move by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama to reopen U.S.-Cuba ties. The Trump administration has imposed sanctions as part of its effort squeeze Cuba for supporting Maduro.

Those who operate public charter flights to Cuba will have 60 days to wind down their operations, the U.S. statement said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will set an "appropriate cap" of flights allowed to Jose Marti airport and will issue an order "in the near future" for cap-related procedures, Pompeo said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular