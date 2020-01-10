Commodities

U.S. limits public charter flights to Cuba -statement

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

The United States is limiting the number of flights to Cuba except for those to Jose Marti International Airport in an effort to restrict Havana's revenue, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United States is limiting the number of flights to Cuba except for those to Jose Marti International Airport in an effort to restrict Havana's revenue, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Today's action will further restrict the Cuban regime's ability to obtain revenue, which it uses to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its unconscionable support for dictator Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular