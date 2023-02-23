U.S. likely to cap level of S.Korean chips made in China- U.S. official

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States will likely limit the level of advanced semiconductors made by South Korean companies in China, a senior U.S. official said.

In October, South Korea's Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS, the world's top memory chip makers, received an one-year reprieve from U.S. export restrictions aimed at thwarting Beijing's technological ambitions and blocking its military advances.

"What will likely be is a cap on the levels that they can grow to in China," said Alan Estevez, the U.S. Commerce Department's under secretary for industry and security, when asked what would happen after the waiver ended.

"If you're at whatever layer of NAND, we will stop it somewhere in that range," Estevez said, referring to a flash memory product manufactured by Samsung and SK. He added that the U.S. government was in deep dialogue with the South Korean chipmakers.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were not immediately available for comment.

Samsung and SK Hynix, which control about half of the global NAND flash memory chip market, have invested heavily in China in recent decades to produce chips that are vital to customers including tech giants Apple AAPL.O, and Amazon AMZN.O.

Earlier, an American official acknowledged the existence of a deal with Japan and the Netherlands for those countries to impose new restrictions on exports of chipmaking tools to China.

