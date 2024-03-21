News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Leading Economic Index Unexpectedly Inches Higher In February

March 21, 2024 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Conference Board on Thursday showed its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators unexpectedly increased for the first time in two years in February.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index inched up by 0.1 percent in February after falling by 0.4 percent in January. Economists had expected the index to fall by 0.3 percent.

The unexpected uptick marked the first increase by the leading economic index since February 2022.

The report said the coincident economic index also rose by 0.2 percent in February after edging up by 0.1 percent in January.

The lagging economic index also climbed by 0.3 percent in February, matching the increase seen in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.