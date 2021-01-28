Markets
USD

U.S. Leading Economic Index Rises In Line With Estimates In December

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Suggesting U.S. economic growth continues to moderate, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a continued slowdown in the pace of growth by its index of leading economic indicators in the month of December.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index rose by 0.3 percent in December after climbing by 0.7 percent in November and advancing by 0.9 percent in October. The uptick by the index still matched economist estimates.

"Improvements in the US LEI were very broad-based among the leading indicators, except for rising initial claims for unemployment insurance and a mixed consumer outlook on business and economic conditions," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.

He added, "While the resurgence of COVID-19 and weak labor markets remain barriers to growth, The Conference Board expects the economy to expand by at least 2.0 percent (annual rate) in Q1 and then gain momentum throughout the year."

The report said the coincident economic index increased by 0.3 percent in December following a 0.1 percent uptick in November.

The lagging economic index also inched up by 0.1 percent in December, matching the modest increase seen in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular