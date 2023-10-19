News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Leading Economic Index Declines More Than Expected In September

October 19, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A reading on leading U.S. economic indicators fell by more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Thursday.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index slid by 0.7 percent in September after falling by a revised 0.5 percent in August.

Economists had expected the leading economic index to decrease by 0.4 percent, matching the drop originally reported for the previous month.

"In September, negative or flat contributions from nine of the index's ten components more than offset fewer initial claims for unemployment insurance," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.

Meanwhile, the Conference Board said the leading economic index was down 3.4 percent over the six-month period between March and September 2023, an improvement from its 4.6 percent contraction over the previous six months

"Although the six-month growth rate in the LEI is somewhat less negative, and the recession signal did not sound, it still signals risk of economic weakness ahead," said Zabinska-La Monica.

"So far, the US economy has shown considerable resilience despite pressures from rising interest rates and high inflation," she added. "Nonetheless, The Conference Board forecasts that this trend will not be sustained for much longer, and a shallow recession is likely in the first half of 2024."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.