US Markets

U.S. leaders to meet Japanese counterparts next week in Washington

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 06, 2023 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet their Japanese counterparts next week in Washington, the Biden administration said on Friday.

Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next Friday in Washington, the White House said. Blinken and Austin will co-host the 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Wednesday, the State Department said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Susan Heavey in Washington)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.