U.S. lawyer Avenatti sentenced to four years prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels

Luc Cohen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Michael Avenatti, the brash California lawyer who once took on then-President Donald Trump, was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for defrauding his best-known former client, the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

