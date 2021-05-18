U.S. lawmakers urge Facebook to drop Instagram for kids plan

US Markets
A group of Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged Facebook Inc to drop plans for a version of Instagram for children younger than 13, saying the social media company had failed to "make meaningful commitments to protecting kids online."

Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan said Facebook had not addressed their concerns. Facebook told the lawmakers in an April 26 letter made public Tuesday that it does not have a set timeline for the version, but expects development will "take many months."

