US Markets
CP

U.S. lawmakers urge board to defer railroad merger decision

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

February 17, 2023 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers asked the Surface Transportation Board to defer a decision on a proposed Canadian Pacific CP.TO merger with Kansas City Southern until the board completes an Chicago region impact assessment.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Delia Ramirez said the board's environmental review was insufficient because it was based on projected freight rail traffic growth provided by Canadian Pacific. Canadian National and Kansas City Southern agreed to merge in 2021 in a $31 billion deal.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.