U.S. lawmakers urge board to defer railroad merger decision

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers asked the Surface Transportation Board to defer a decision on a proposed Canadian Pacific CP.TO merger with Kansas City Southern until the board completes an Chicago region impact assessment.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Delia Ramirez said the board's environmental review was insufficient because it was based on projected freight rail traffic growth provided by Canadian Pacific. Canadian National and Kansas City Southern agreed to merge in 2021 in a $31 billion deal.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.